Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 5,436 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 292,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,780. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

