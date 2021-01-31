Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 39,585 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 877,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,730. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

