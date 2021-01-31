Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 149,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

