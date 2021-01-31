Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. 221,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.