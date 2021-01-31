Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 4,718 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.16. 209,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,228. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.