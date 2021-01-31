Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,394. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

