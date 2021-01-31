KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.25 ($82.65).

Several analysts have commented on KGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €71.36 ($83.95) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.63. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

