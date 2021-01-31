KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 14.4% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $452,467.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00006767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038948 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

