Kleros (PNK) Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Kleros has a market capitalization of $59.77 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

