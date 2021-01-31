Klever (KLV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,917.00

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $52,917.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00132439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066229 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,325,723,777 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.