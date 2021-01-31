Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Cap of $21.65 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Klever has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and $79,626.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,325,939,174 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.