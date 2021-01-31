Klimatas Hits Market Cap of $11,911.72 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,911.72 and $71.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.