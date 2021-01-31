Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNWN opened at $2.03 on Friday. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

