Kryll Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $42,501.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

KRL is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

