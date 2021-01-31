K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.67 ($9.02).

SDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.