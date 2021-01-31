Kuai Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.32 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

