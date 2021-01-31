KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00901656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.93 or 0.04397941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020694 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031459 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

