Kuverit (KUV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $286,317.90 and approximately $62.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.
Kuverit Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Kuverit Coin Trading
Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.
