Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.05 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.00906842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.67 or 0.04408055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030937 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,717,939 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.