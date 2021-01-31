Lamden Price Reaches $0.0276 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Lamden has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $45,474.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

