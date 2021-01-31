LanaCoin (LANA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LanaCoin has a market cap of $555,295.03 and approximately $44.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,594.68 or 0.99979484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024279 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.99 or 0.01065407 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00304557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00198813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001994 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033713 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,966,404,959 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

