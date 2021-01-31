Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 30,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,277. The stock has a market cap of $294.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.