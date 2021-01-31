Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Shares of LSTR opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

