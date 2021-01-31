Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.77.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.40. 584,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

