Largo Coin Market Cap Reaches $175.78 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for $9.93 or 0.00029582 BTC on exchanges. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $175.78 million and $578,166.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,729,789 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,959 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.