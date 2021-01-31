LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,714,700 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 2,906,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

LTMAQ opened at $1.64 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 576.37% and a negative net margin of 57.17%.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

