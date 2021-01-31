Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

