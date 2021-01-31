LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €131.68 ($154.92).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €118.40 ($139.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €122.69 and a 200 day moving average of €121.37. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.