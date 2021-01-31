Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International stock opened at $275.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.83 and a 200-day moving average of $278.34. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

