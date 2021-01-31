LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($8.00).

Several research firms have recently commented on LEO. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get LEONI AG (LEO.F) alerts:

ETR LEO opened at €11.84 ($13.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. LEONI AG has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €12.92 ($15.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.