Lethean 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $268,933.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,793.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.89 or 0.04009294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.01210057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00529511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00407106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00253131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.