Lethean Market Cap Hits $265,442.87 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Lethean has a market capitalization of $265,442.87 and $7.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,356.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.75 or 0.03935540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00389154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.01197169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00531486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00419882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022367 BTC.

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

