Level01 Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $10,979.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,655,586 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

