LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.77. 5,032,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,602. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

