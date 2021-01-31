Lido DAO Token Price Reaches $2.00 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 44.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00006032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 125.1% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $3.81 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

