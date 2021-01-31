Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $350,959.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00004176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $350,959.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00390019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

