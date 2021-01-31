Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $53.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.55 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $32.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $197.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $211.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $326.85 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $364.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $64.92 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -80.15.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

