Lightstreams Reaches One Day Volume of $2,158.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $968,699.25 and approximately $2,158.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00882597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.62 or 0.04384555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

