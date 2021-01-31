LINA (LINA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $9,441.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

