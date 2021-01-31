Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Tigrent (OTCMKTS:TIGE) Head to Head Comparison

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Tigrent (OTCMKTS:TIGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services and Tigrent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tigrent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Tigrent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Tigrent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $273.34 million 0.57 $2.02 million $0.08 73.63 Tigrent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Tigrent.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Tigrent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 4.12% 27.42% 6.15% Tigrent N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigrent has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Tigrent on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades, including welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning programs; healthcare services comprising nursing, dental assistant, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology. The company operates 22 campuses in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, as well as associated brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,285 students enrolled at 22 campuses. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

About Tigrent

Tigrent Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides practical value-based training, conferences, publications, technology-based tools, and mentoring services. It offers instruction and mentoring on the topics of real estate, financial instruments investing, and entrepreneurship in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's training courses include Building Wealth, a curriculum focused on real estate and the fundamentals of negotiating real estate purchases with sellers, rehabilitating distressed properties, and leasing rental units to tenants; and Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a real estate curriculum focused on property auctions. Its training courses also comprise Teach Me To Trade, a curriculum focused on financial instrument trading strategies using software and specific teaching techniques; Women in Wealth that teaches women how to take control of their financial circumstances; and Business Success Systems, a business basics curriculum focused on the small business ideas and opportunities that are available to individuals. The company, through its licensing agreement with Rich Global, markets various courses and training programs under the Rich Dad brand, including Rich Dad Learn to be Rich that focuses on real estate training; and Rich Dad Stock Success, which concentrates on financial instruments training. Tigrent Inc. enables customers to access training content through various delivery channels, including live instruction in classroom settings, onsite mentoring, telephonic coaching, conferences, teleconferences, and electronic media, as well as electronic access to live online or pre-recorded on-demand programs. The company was formerly known as Whitney Information Network, Inc. and changed its name to Tigrent Inc. in September 2009. Tigrent Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

