Linear Market Capitalization Achieves $76.78 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Linear token can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $76.78 million and $8.87 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,035,449,884 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

