LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $10,114.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.
LINKA Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
LINKA Coin Trading
LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.