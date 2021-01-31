LiquidApps Market Capitalization Achieves $8.00 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $1,880.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044789 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,053,029,282 coins and its circulating supply is 705,047,807 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

