Lisk (LSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $167.55 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $167.55 million and $11.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009804 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,087,843 coins and its circulating supply is 127,152,605 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

