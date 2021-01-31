Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0048

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $4,456.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00434208 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.64 or 1.01062231 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 709,287,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.