Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.64 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.63 billion and approximately $4.64 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $130.03 or 0.00386353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,394,077 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

