Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Cap of $92,482.99

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $92,482.99 and approximately $11.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,594.68 or 0.99979484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033713 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.