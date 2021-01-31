Lition (LIT) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market cap of $2.94 million and $319,642.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,656.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.15 or 0.03919398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00386353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.45 or 0.01192765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00527347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00416670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00255996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.