LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $5,433.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00092815 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012724 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

