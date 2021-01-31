LockTrip (LOC) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,601.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 2% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $9,601.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

